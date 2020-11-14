Dana Brooke Under Fire For Having Her Mask Down At Event

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Dana Brooke was in attendance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 event on Friday night which saw her boyfriend Uly Diaz win a contest in just three seconds.

Brooke has gotten criticism on social media for yelling with her mask down as she celebrated Diaz’ victory. Fans have been commenting about Brooke not wearing a mask on Twitter and in a trending thread on Reddit.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR