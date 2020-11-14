Dana Brooke Under Fire For Having Her Mask Down At Event

Dana Brooke was in attendance for the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 event on Friday night which saw her boyfriend Uly Diaz win a contest in just three seconds.

Brooke has gotten criticism on social media for yelling with her mask down as she celebrated Diaz’ victory. Fans have been commenting about Brooke not wearing a mask on Twitter and in a trending thread on Reddit.

@SInow take a look here ! FASTEST KO IN COMBAT SPORTS! @bareknucklefc pic.twitter.com/FRISM4sUV5 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) November 14, 2020

Girl, that is so stupid with Covid-19 spreading like wildfire. 😡@VinceMcMahon @WWE keep her away from her co-workers. @WWERomanReigns please, stay away from her!🙏🏻❤️ https://t.co/aITsnDmczS — Maddy Mads Anti: Racism, Bullying, Hatred (@MaddyMMads) November 14, 2020

And Naomi got put on RAW with her…and Mandy. Naomi, PLEASE stay home as long as you can–these heffas don't know how to act! https://t.co/xKEmrZyhXw — Don't Boo–Vote! (@Payasa1) November 14, 2020

Dana this is why you don’t get pushed on TV. https://t.co/uQVOBaKAst — 🦃4HWFireFoxxx🦃 (@4HWFireFoxxx) November 14, 2020

Girl is on the women’s team at Survivor Series and she’s out here acting a fool and doing dumb shit 😩 I love Dana and all but some things she does makes me want to slap her https://t.co/4nCM0gz5eQ — Melissa 🌺 (@suplexed_reign) November 14, 2020

There’s a whole crowd behind her and none of them are socially distancing or wearing a mask https://t.co/bHQceKW7Ii — Zack (@TheZackLethal) November 14, 2020

that’s so irresponsible. ppl go out and do this but then complain when more lockdowns happen. stupid. https://t.co/RtyWPccynS — shan 👩‍❤️‍💋‍👩 (@m00nsaults) November 14, 2020