Dana Brooke Wants to Transition the WWE 24/7 Title into a Women’s IC Title

Dana Brooke has been involved in the WWE 24/7 Title picture for the past year and is currently the 24/7 Champion. The championship has been featured on RAW and at live events more frequently recently.

Brooke stated to Steve Fall of NBC Sports Boston that she is willing to work with WWE to turn the 24/7 Title into another title for the women’s division.

“You know what’s crazy? You took the thought out of my head. I’ve been wanting to transition the 24/7 Title into an IC Title. I think it would be amazing. We’re building a roster. We have amazing women on the roster. With everyone coming back, why not? We have the tag team titles, but not everyone is teamed up.

“You have the storylines that are going for the women’s title, but the rest are just little stories within the mix. Why not go for an IC Title? This way, it’s not secondary. It’s just another thing to pour your heart and soul in and have that title and be given that opportunity and enhance the women’s division.”

Bayley recently said that if women want a women’s WWE Intercontinental Championship, they may have to fight for it in order to make it a reality, just as they did with the Tag Team Titles.

Brooke also addressed her issues about Seth Rollins’ recent comments about her in this interview.

You can watch the complete interview below:



(h/t to Wrestling News for the transcription)