Dana Brooke’s Husband Ulysses Diaz Reveals the Couple Are Now Married

According to a recent Instagram post by boxer Ulysses Diaz, WWE Superstar Dana Brooke has married her partner.

In July 2021, the couple announced their engagement. However, until recently, nothing had been said about their wedding plans since the announcement.

Diaz took to Instagram today to wish Dana Brooke a happy birthday. Throughout the post, he referred to Brooke as his wife, implying that the couple secretly married.

“HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE MOST BEAUTIFUL WOMAN I AM BLESSED TO CALL MY WIFE!! @ashasebera_danabrooke May God Bless you with MANY MORE years & May I be blessed enough to spend them with you. I LOVE YOU,” Diaz wrote.

Brooke confirmed their marriage in the comments, calling Diaz the “sexiest most genuine husband in the WORLD!”

