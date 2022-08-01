Dana Warrior No Longer Working as a Creative Team Member for WWE

On Saturday night at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, Dana Warrior was one of the numerous visitors backstage.

According to PWInsider.com, Warrior has been absent from her position as a member of the WWE Creative team for a number of months. She had not been traveling with the company prior to her departure and had been working from home.

Because she works for the corporation full-time in community relations, Warrior still has ties to WWE. Of course, she also participates in the annual Warrior Award presentation at the WWE Hall Of Fame over WrestleMania weekend.

The late Ultimate Warrior’s widow, Dana Warrior, initially joined WWE’s Creative team in 2019 after serving as a brand ambassador following her husband’s passing in 2014.