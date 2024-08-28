Dana White Asked About Rumors Of WWE Performance Center Moving To Las Vegas

There was a speculation that WWE was planning to relocate the Performance Center from Orlando, Florida, to Las Vegas, Nevada, in the near future, as a meeting was held at WWE HQ on Tuesday, where it was announced that the facility will be moving from Orlando to Las Vegas.

The UFC’s headquarters, Performance Institute, and Apex Center are all in Las Vegas. WWE also hosted its Battleground PLE at the UFC Apex earlier this year.

WWE quickly responded to the rumor by issuing a statement denying it. Fightful Select revealed that no WWE sources had heard of any plans to relocate to Las Vegas.

Following Tuesday’s UFC Contender Series broadcast, UFC President Dana White was questioned.

He said, “It’s none of my business. I know nothing about it [laughs]. It’s none of my business. Let the WWE talk about their business.”