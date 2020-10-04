Dana White Explains Why He Doesn’t Think Brock Lesnar Will Make UFC Return

There has been speculation about the possibility of Brock Lesnar making a UFC return as he is a free agent following his latest WWE deal expiring.

While doing an interview with Sports Illustrated, UFC President Dana White discussed the possibility of the former UFC Heavyweight Champion making a return. Here is what he had to say:

“I don’t think Lesnar would come back again. Lesnar’s made a lot of money, and with his age and everything else, I just don’t see it happening. What’s a massive fight, if it ends up happening, is [Israel] Adesanya versus [Jon] Jones. I think that is more likely [than Lesnar-Jones].”

“I always say fighting is a young man’s game. Brock came in here when nobody f*cking thought he could, and look what he did. He became the Heavyweight Champion. He’s accomplished everything you need to accomplish. To come back and fight Jones, it would be all about the money, and money is one thing that guy doesn’t need.”