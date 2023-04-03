Dana White Issues Statement Regarding The Merger Of WWE And UFC

UFC President Dana White has issued a statement regarding the proposed merger of WWE and UFC.

As PWMania.com previously reported, WWE and Endeavor announced today the merger of WWE and UFC to form a new publicly traded global sports and entertainment company. Ariel Emanuel, CEO of Endeavor, will lead the new company. McMahon will remain as Executive Chairman, while WWE President Nick Khan and UFC President Dana White will continue in their respective roles. Click here for the full announcement, including comments from McMahon and Emanuel, and here for Vince’s e-mail to WWE employees.

White provided an update on the merger today via Twitter. He stated that the UFC has been on fire since Endeavor acquired them in 2016, and he is now eager to take things to the next level with WWE.

“This company has been on fire for the last seven years and now that we will be adding WWE to the portfolio, I am excited to take this to another level. Vince is a savage in the wrestling space, Ari is a beast at what he does, and then add what we at UFC bring to the table and there is no limit to what this company can accomplish in the next five years,” White said.

McMahon stated in his previous comments, which are linked above, that he is looking forward to forward to working closely with Ari and the Endeavor and UFC teams to take the businesses to the next level.”

The new company’s deal will be finalized by the end of this year.