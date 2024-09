UFC President Dana White recently spoke with Johnny Resendiz about several topics, including how the company’s production team has a great deal of influence over WWE’s production.

White said, “Don’t you find that weird that we got involved in WWE not too long ago and now they’re experimenting with that.” “[Laughs] Our production team has a lot of influence over what’s going on.”

You can check out White’s comments in the video below.

