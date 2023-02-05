Dancers During Grayson Waller’s WWE NXT Vengeance Day Entrance Revealed

In the main event of the WWE NXT Vengeance Day premium live event, which took place on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, Grayson Waller made a special entrance before facing WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Breakker successfully defended his championship before facing Carmelo Hayes.

When Waller entered the stage, several dancers followed him, and one of them was carrying a golden shoe on a pillow.

The dancers were Performance Center recruits Franki Strefling, Lea Mitchell, Monika Klisara, Sarah Baer, Jade Gentile, and Breanna Ruggiero, according to a tweet from The Local Competitor.

Shawn Michaels was interrupted by Waller during the post-show media call, as PWMania.com previously reported.