Danhausen Comments On Making His Return At ROH Final Battle

Friday’s ROH Final Battle PPV saw Danhausen make his return to the company after Atlantis Jr. picked up a singles win over Mansoor of MxM Collection and was getting attacked by the duo. The pro wrestling veteran came to Atlantis Jr.’s aid and helped fend off Mansoor and Mason Madden.

Shortly after the show, Danhausen shared a vlog on his YouTube channel about various topics, including preparing for his return.

Danhausen said, “Hello yes, Danhausen here in the middle of Antarctica. That’s right, I have stumbled out into [hotel seen in the background], oh no, that’s a hotel. I am in the middle of Antarctica, I have walked out into the frozen desert, to become more powerful and to find my inner strengths, to defeat everyone. I’m in the middle of nowhere. In Antarctica, there is no thing. You can see the mountains back there maybe. There they are. Oh, crap, the hotel’s there. Anyway, this is great. I have seen no polar bears. Actually, I fought off seven. I fought seven polar bears, I swam across the river, the ocean, I rode a beluga whale, and now I have returned to defeat my enemies on land. I am basically Aquaman at this point, but frozen. So anyways, I am more powerful than ever now.”

On making his return at Final Battle:

“Danhausen just made his AEW to a ravishing, rounding, and whatever other word means a lot, return of applause. So I am back. I decimated my foes, Mace and Mansoor. They’re models, so maybe they’ll give a cut of their modeling agency fees, and I’ll be good to go. So we’ll see in the coming weeks.”

You can check out Danhausen’s comments in the video below.

