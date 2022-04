After the April 13th 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite went off the air, there was an in-ring promo segment with the Blackpool Combat Club and Danhausen. Danhausen ended up cursing William Regal because Regal wouldn’t give up his suit to Danhausen. However, Bryan Danielson asked for mercy and Danhusen then un-cursed Regal.

Ricky Starks and The Acclaimed also made appearances with Starks spearing Max Caster out of the ring.