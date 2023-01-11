Danhausen Not Interested in Signing With WWE, Tony Khan on Signing Established Indie Stars

The New York Times recently profiled AEW’s Danhausen. When asked if he was interested in possibly heading to WWE, Danhausen stated that he “had no interest in signing with WWE.”

When Danhausen signed with AEW in January 2022, he already had a name. AEW President Tony Khan spoke with The Times for the Danhausen profile, and commented on signing wrestlers who have already established their characters and gotten over on the indies.

“I like to take people’s presentation once it’s gotten over, once it’s gotten popular and been accepted. If you find people that have gotten over with a smaller, hard-core audience, often if you give them a chance on national television, the hardcore audience will vouch for them,” Khan said.

Khan also stated that “a very smart person” suggested pairing Danhausen with FTW Champion Hook last year, but he did not specify who this was.