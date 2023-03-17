Danhausen Reveals He Suffered Torn Pec During Match At AEW Revolution (Photo)

Injuredhausen has arrived.

Unfortunately for Danhausen fans, the pro wrestling mega-fan-favorite suffered an injury during his performance in the four-way tag-team championship showdown at AEW Revolution 2023.

Danhausen teamed with “Freshly Squeezed” Orange Cassidy in the match, which also featured The Acclaimed, The Gunns and the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal and suffered a torn pec.

The pro wrestling star confirmed the news via social media, sharing a photo of himself in a sling and revealing the specific details of the injury.

