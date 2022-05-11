Danhausen To Make AEW Dynamite In-Ring Debut

Danhausen will finally make his AEW in-ring debut during this week’s Dynamite episode. AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan took to Twitter tonight to announce Danhausen vs. Tony Nese for tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite from Long Island, NY.

“The much-anticipated in-ring debut of the very nice/very evil @DanhausenAD is set for TOMORROW vs #PremierAthlete @TonyNese LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Will Nese be a hometown hero on Long Island, or will Danhausen curse him? Don’t miss Dynamite on @TBSNetwork tomorrow @ 8pm ET/7pm CT!,” Khan wrote.

Danhausen responded to Khan’s tweet and wrote, “Danhausen will decimate his foes on #AEWDynamite live tomorrow night. Thank you Mr. Tony Elite. You are free from curses.”

Nese also responded to Khan’s announcement and wrote, “Stop humoring this clown! Trust me, I will be a hero to way more than just Long Island.”

Danhausen signed with AEW back in January, and has made several non-wrestling appearances on Dynamite and Rampage since then. He’s currently working a storyline with Hook, where Hook keeps turning down his request for friendship. Last week’s Rampage saw Hook deny Danhausen’s request to align and team up, while Mark Sterling hyped Nese up to challenge Danhausen to a match.

Stay tuned for more on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite, which will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY.

