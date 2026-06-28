Danhausen Trolls Liv Morgan After Night Of Champions Loss

Ahead of her Queen of the Ring Tournament Finals match against IYO SKY at Night of Champions, reigning WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan of The Judgment Day was cursed by Danhausen.

This occurred after she threatened him with serious consequences if he didn’t return the money he had taken from JD McDonagh and AAA Mega Champion “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio. Although Morgan reacted to the curse with a slap, she ultimately lost the match to SKY.

Later, Byron Saxton encountered a dejected Morgan backstage and asked if her loss had anything to do with Danhausen’s curse. Morgan repeatedly insisted that she wasn’t cursed, almost as if she wanted everyone to believe the same. When Saxton inquired about SKY’s decision to challenge her for the Women’s World Championship at SummerSlam, Morgan confidently declared that she would retain her title. She reiterated that she wasn’t cursed before walking away to talk to Mysterio.

Danhausen has since responded to Morgan’s claims on his Twitter (X) account, saying, “Sounds like something someone who’s cursed would say.”

Liv Morgan wants everyone to know, she is NOT cursed 🤨@yaonlylivvonce pic.twitter.com/exa2uXnhcr — WWE (@WWE) June 27, 2026