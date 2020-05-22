Daniel Bryan Almost Pulled Out of WWE TV Tapings Due To Covid-19 Pandemic

During an appearance on the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Brie Bella revealed that Daniel Bryan almost pulled out of the WWE television tapings due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

“We discussed it and especially because I’m pregnant, just the risk there. So we definitely talked about it but we were like, ‘Okay, if you don’t stay home and you go, how can we make this work?’ And that’s when we talked to our doctor, because if our doctor was like, ‘No, no way. We can’t do this. It’s impossible,’ then we were going, ‘Bryan was gonna stay home,’ but our doctor gave us a lot of hope and was like, ‘It might be a little pricey but we can work on this. We can make it work,’ and so that’s when we were like, ‘Let’s do it then. It’s gonna take a lot of effort but it’s worth it.’”