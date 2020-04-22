Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Celebrate “Earth Day”, Ember Moon – Sonya Deville, Titus O’Neil

– WWE posted the following quote from Titus O’Neil after he and Jameis Winston donated money to a Tampa Food Charity. The two men each donated $25,000 to Metropolitan Ministries for meals to families. He said,

“I am excited to be able to step up in a big way with Metropolitan Ministries once again to help our community,” O’Neil said in WWE’s article. “With Jameis’ contribution, this impact is even greater, and I’m so proud. These families need the help, and hopefully this will not only fill their refrigerators, but it will lift their spirits to know that we are thinking about them and that we care.”

– You can check out a clip from last night’s “WWE Backstage” broadcast, showing Ember Moon commenting on Sonya Deville’s promo from last week’s SmackDown:

– Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella appeared on today’s edition of WWE’s “The Bump” to celebrate Earth Day. They also posted a video on The Bella Twins YouTube channel, which you can see below: