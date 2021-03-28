Daniel Bryan Clears Things Up About His Backstage Influence In WWE

During an interview with TalkSport.com, Daniel Bryan addressed his backstage influence in WWE:

“It’s interesting because, one, I don’t have that big of a say. Sometimes something really great will happen on SmackDown and somebody will say ‘oh, that’s Daniel Bryan!’ Like, that’s not me.”

“One part is our performers – we have incredible superstars. Cesaro is a no-brainer. When you say ‘Daniel Bryan helped Cesaro’ – no. All I did was ‘hey this guy is really good. We should put him on TV and use him!’ [laughs]. Apollo Crews, I don’t have anything to do with Apollo Crews stuff. He’s just great. But it is rewarding to see people that you know are talented get opportunities and knock it out of the park. There’s a certain joy to that.”