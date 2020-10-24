Daniel Bryan Comments On His Current WWE Run

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During an appearance on Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan commented on his current run with the WWE Smackdown brand:

“I haven’t said anything about this but in my mind, this is kind of my last run. This is my last run as a full-time Superstar. It’s not really a scoop. I think you can feel it even in just the way I approach things in the way my mentality is as far as my view towards younger people and that kind of stuff.”

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR