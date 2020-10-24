Daniel Bryan Comments On His Current WWE Run

During an appearance on Talking Smack, Daniel Bryan commented on his current run with the WWE Smackdown brand:

“I haven’t said anything about this but in my mind, this is kind of my last run. This is my last run as a full-time Superstar. It’s not really a scoop. I think you can feel it even in just the way I approach things in the way my mentality is as far as my view towards younger people and that kind of stuff.”

"I haven't said anything about this but in my mind this is my last run." – @WWEDanielBryan #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/RQH0s2J0YI — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 24, 2020

(quote courtesy of WrestlingNews.co)