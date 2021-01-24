Daniel Bryan Comments On The Current NXT Brand

Daniel Bryan recently did an interview with Lucha Libre Online and talked about the current NXT brand:

“I definitely don’t think NXT is considered as a developmental territory anymore. Which leaves a question: Do we have a developmental territory? Because we need one to develop talent if NXT is not our development, which it isn’t. Those guys are awesome and I do consider NXT a third brand for our company.”

“The benefits to coming to the main roster I think our exposure worldwide and you get paid better for your family, your future and all that kind of stuff. So there’s positives to coming up to the main roster that benefits the talent.“

“I think one of the cool things about NXT is that it’s different. It’s different from Raw. It’s different from SmackDown.”

“The other interesting thing is that they’ve made it so that like you can have a great career and never come to the main roster. If you’re a Johnny Gargano or a Tommaso Ciampa and you just want to stay in NXT and if you want to be Mr. NXT and that sort of thing you can do that.”