Daniel Bryan Describes His WrestleMania 37 Experience As “Really Bizarre”

In an interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan commented on his WWE WrestleMania 37 match against Roman Reigns and Edge:

“It was really bizarre. It’s been 9 days now since it happened, it’s taken me time to fully process what the experience was like because it wasn’t like a normal thing. I felt very out of body in it. When I’m wrestling, I feel everything and feel like I’m enjoying it and I am having fun. This was weird, I was out there and it felt like I was detached. It was so strange that before the match started, I got this strange feeling like, ‘Oh no, is this what it’s like before you die? Am I going to die? Huh, well, okay.’ It was really bizarre. I don’t know why or how it happened, but it was unlike anything I’ve felt while wrestling before.”

“I haven’t watched it back. I don’t know if watching it back would help figure out why I was so detached. Maybe it was a sign that it’s time to let go of being a full-time wrestler, which is something that I have been thinking for a while. The odd detachment was like ‘Woah.’ Like I said, I’m either gonna die or maybe it’s a sign that this isn’t it and it isn’t the same type of fulfilling that it was before. I’ve been trying to meditate on it and talk to my friends that I’m close with like ‘what is that?’”

