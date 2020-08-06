Daniel Bryan Jokingly Tweets On Possibly Wrestling The Rock

Daniel Bryan wants a match with The Rock.

Bryan joked on Twitter this morning that he wants a match with The Great One based on how many times his daughter has made him listen to the “You’re Welcome” song from Disney’s “Moana” movie, which featured Rock in a starring voice role.

“I would love to do a match with @TheRock based solely on how many times my daughter has made me listen to “You’re Welcome.” And then of course it’s stuck in my head and I sing it all day. [monkey see emoji],” Bryan wrote.