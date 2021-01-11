Daniel Bryan Names WWE Stars He Wants To Work With

During an interview with BT Sport, Daniel Bryan commented on which WWE stars he would like to work with:

“One person that I’d like to wrestle, just because he can do so many incredible things, is Ricochet. Same thing with like Apollo Crews…I think Apollo Crews is infinitely talented.

One of the guys who’d I’d really like to have a like real like…something where we can stuck in with that I’ve never had the opportunity to do is Shinsuke Nakamura.”