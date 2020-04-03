Daniel Bryan On Going For Tag Championships, Total Bellas Recap, Lance Storm

– WWE Producer Lance Storm turns 51 years old today.

– E! posted this recap video of last night’s WWE Total Bellas season 5 premiere, featuring 2020 WWE Hall of Famers The Bella Twins, Daniel Bryan and others.

The synopsis for next Thursday night reads like this – “The Book of Bella: Brie and Nicole’s upcoming book and decision to reconnect with their estranged father opens up old wounds and starts a major conflict with their mother, Kathy; Artem tries to teach Nicole how to be a responsible homeowner.”

WWE SmackDown Superstar Daniel Bryan did a Q&A this week to promote the return of Total Bellas on E!, and was asked if he would ever go for the tag team titles again.

Bryan expressed interest in going for the titles with Drew Gulak.

“For sure… with @DrewGulak,” Bryan responded.

Bryan and Gulak are currently working a storyline together that started with a feud. You can see their related tweets below: