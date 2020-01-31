Daniel Bryan On How Brie Bella Reacted To His Strap Match Body Marks

As seen above, WWE has released footage of the marks on Daniel Bryan’s body following his Strap Match loss to WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” at Sunday’s WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view.

Bryan got a bit emotional and revealed what happened after he spoke with wife Brie Bella, who is pregnant with their second child, and daughter Birdie following the match.

“My wife called me when I got back and I FaceTimed with her and Birdie,” Bryan recalled. “And after every loop of wrestling, Birdie always says, ‘Daddy, let me see your “boo-boos”.’ And I was just about to show her my ‘boo-boos’, and Brie cut me off, and she said, ‘I’m sorry, sweet girl, it’s too much.’

“She looked at me and said, ‘It’s all too much.’ And so we got off the phone, we told each other that we love each other, and then I got to thinking – is it possible that I just love all this too much? Short answer – yes. Long answer – I pray my daughter finds something that she loves as much as I love this.”