Daniel Bryan Praises The New Day’s Podcast On Black Lives Matter

Daniel Bryan took to his official Twitter account to praise The New Day for their latest Feel The Power podcast regarding the death of George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.
Bryan wrote, “This was an incredible podcast, and I thank all of you for having such an open conversation and putting it out publicly. It was educational and emotional and will for sure inspire more empathy when we need it most. Thank you #BlackLivesMatter #NewDayPod”
This was an incredible podcast, and I thank all of you for having such an open conversation and putting it out publicly. It was educational and emotional and will for sure inspire more empathy when we need it most. Thank you #BlackLivesMatter #NewDayPod https://t.co/bWZFbw08YJ
— Daniel Bryan (@WWEDanielBryan) June 9, 2020