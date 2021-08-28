Daniel Bryan Reportedly Debuting With AEW At The All Out PPV

There have been reports over the past month in regards to Daniel Bryan possibly signing with AEW. It was initially believed that Bryan would be debuting on the September 22nd edition of Dynamite in New York City.

Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net, who initially broke the story about Bryan heading to AEW, provided an update and is reporting that Bryan will likely be debuting sooner…

“The new plan I was told is for Danielson to debut at AEW’s All Out PPV on September 5th, 2021. I had initially heard this rumor a couple weeks back, but was able to confirm the plan with multiple sources.”

Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast wrote that there would be a few surprises at the PPV and Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com replied with a one word response:

Gonna say this much. All out will be an awesome show with a few surprises… — Andrew Zarian (@AndrewZarian) August 27, 2021