Daniel Bryan Reveals Favorite Match Of His WWE Career

In an interview with Robbie Fox on the My Mom’s Basement podcast, Daniel Bryan commented on his Wrestlemania 35 match against Kofi Kingston for the WWE Title:

“My favorite match in my WWE career is my match with Kofi at WrestleMania 35. It’s so special and such a cool moment. One of the things that I love is it’s Kofi winning at the end. WrestleMania 30, my shoulder is horrible, I hurt my neck, I have this horrible pain down my arm and I have to get up and do media the next morning.”

“Everyone comes up to you and are like ‘congratulations.’ There’s a lot of responsibility. When I wrestled Kofi, everyone goes to Kofi and says congratulations to him. I get to have my moment with him and be like ‘Hey man, thanks. That was awesome.’ Then, I get to hug my wife and daughter and go home the next day. Kofi is the one who has to do media and deal with people congratulating him.”

