Daniel Bryan Reveals His Reaction To Brie Bella’s Second Pregnancy

Brie Bella posted a new vlog where she and Daniel Bryan comment on Bryan’s reaction when she broke the news that she was pregnant for the second time. Bryan said,

“I always wanted a second baby, but then, she was so busy, that it didn’t sense. And I could see where she was — [coming from]. Well, I was on a lot of international tours at the time, but with her being so busy and everything like that, she said she was concerned and didn’t want the stress and the struggle and all that kind of stuff. I said, ‘OK. That makes sense.’ And you have to listen to the people that you love. It’s not just your life, and it’s not just their life. It’s a combined life. And so, you make decisions together and you compromise, and we both re-looked at things and thought that we were ready. I love babies, but two it is! Two it is. Unless, we have an accidental third. If there’s accidental third, accidental third of the future, we still love you.”