Daniel Bryan Says He’s Going To Be In The Royal Rumble

Daniel Bryan is the first WWE Superstar official for the 2021 Royal Rumble Match. Tonight’s Christmas edition of SmackDown on FOX saw Bryan defeat Jey Uso in singles action. After the match, Bryan spoke with Kayla Braxton backstage and said there’s one thing he’s always wanted to do in his life, and that’s win a Royal Rumble Match.

Bryan then declared his spot for the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match at next month’s pay-per-view.

The 2021 WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view will take place on January 31 from the WWE ThunderDome at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida.