Daniel Bryan Talks About CM Punk Wrestling Again and WrestleMania

During an interview with Cerrito Live, Daniel Bryan commented on CM Punk possibly wrestling again:

“I always say it’s always so enticing to come back, as much as you don’t want to. I would hope yes. In the back of my mind and even after he left, I always had this thing where it just seemed to me there should have always been a WrestleMania match between CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.”

“Now at this point, he may be past that. I know he’s not big on people putting his name out there saying, ‘Oh, I wanna do this.’ That’s not where I’m coming from with this at all. Just in the back of my head, I’m disappointed that we never got a CM Punk-Daniel Bryan WrestleMania match.”