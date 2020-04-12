Daniel Bryan Trains For SmackDown Match From His Hotel Room (Video), John Cena – Mark Henry

– Daniel Bryan tweeted the following video, showing himself training in his hotel room for his SmackDown match. Bryan vs. Cesaro has been announced for Friday night’s broadcast:

– WWE posted the complete Money in the Bank 2013 match featuring John Cena and Mark Henry:

