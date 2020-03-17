Daniel Bryan Tweets Drew Gulak, HHH’s Smackdown Commentary Video

– WWE posted this video looking at the best of Triple H’s WWE SmackDown on FOX commentary from this past Friday night. As noted, Triple H called the unique show from the WWE Performance Center with Michael Cole. The episode was moved from the Little Caesar’s Arena in Detroit to the Performance Center, with no crowd, due to the coronavirus pandemic. This week’s WWE NXT, RAW and SmackDown are also airing from the Performance Center with no crowd, but there’s no word yet on if Triple H will return to the announce table on Friday.

– WWE stock was up 7.59% today, closing at $32.75 per share after opening at $31.02. Today’s high was $35.00 and the low was $29.10, which was also a new 52-week low.

– The storyline between WWE SmackDown Superstars Daniel Bryan and Drew Gulak continued on Twitter today after Bryan reached out and asked Gulak if he had any solo wrestling drills to practice.

“Hey @DrewGulak, any solo wrestling drills you want me to do? #GetBetterEveryDay,” Bryan tweeted.

Gulak responded and asked Bryan to try a Duck Walk.

“I know just thing. Let’s try a Duck Walk. I’m sure you’re familliar with the technique but here’s a quick video for reference: https://youtu.be/pYjqpJN8lTY,” Gulak wrote back.

Bryan responded with a video from his backyard and used the “#BryanAndGulakConnection” hashtag.

“Duck walk?!! How’s the technique @DrewGulak? #GetBetterEveryDay #BryanAndGulakConnection #CoachGulak #SoloDrills,” Bryan wrote back, attaching the Duck Walk video he uploaded.

Gulak responded, “Not bad, @WWEDanielBryan! There is one big change to make and I’d like to see you try it again, so I made a short video to detail how to #DuckWalkLikeYouMeanIt! And please: #PracticeHowYouPlay!!!#SoloDrills #GetBetterEveryDay #StudentBryan”

Gulak also corrected Bryan’s hashtag and put his own name first. “… BTW, it’s #GulakAndBryanConnection,” he wrote.

Bryan promised to get better tomorrow and asked about Gulak wearing his gear at home.

“I’ll do better tomorrow, I promise! And by #PracticeHowYouPlay do you mean wear my gear, at home, like you are? Unconventional… but I’m willing to change my training methods,” Bryan wrote back.

Gulak responded again and made it clear that he was serious about the “#PracticeHowYouPlay” hashtag.

He wrote, “#PRACTICEHOWYOUPLAY!”

That was the end of today’s lesson and Twitter exchange. The Bryan vs. Gulak feud recently saw Bryan pick up a singles win at the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. However, Bryan later admitted on SmackDown that he could learn a few things from Gulak, and asked for pointers. SmackDown on FOX also saw Bryan and Gulak team up to fight off WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Cesaro and Shinsuke Nakamura after Bryan defeated Cesaro in singles action.

Stay tuned for what’s next in the Bryan – Gulak program. You can see today’s full exchange below, which was covered by the WWE website:

