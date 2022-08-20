Daniel Garcia Addresses His Match Against Bryan Danielson on AEW Dynamite

Daniel Garcia issued a statement on Twitter regarding his two-out-of-three falls match against Bryan Danielson on this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite.

“My match on Wednesday was the kind of match that I always dreamt of having when I was a kid. I hope there’s a kid somewhere that watched it and wants to have one like that. And maybe it’s pretentious, but if they don’t have wrestling aspirations I hope they can apply lessons form the match into other avenues of their life.”

Here is footage from the match: