Daniel Garcia Confirmed for PWG 2023 Battle of Los Angeles Tournament

AEW star Daniel Garcia has been confirmed by Pro Wrestling Guerilla to be the 14th entrant named to the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament.

Daniel Garcia is the fourteenth entrant in the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles! — PWG (@OfficialPWG) December 8, 2022

Garcia has the opportunity to become the BOLA winner for two straight years as he was the winner of last years tournament defeating Mike Bailey in the finals.

Garcia is confident that he will succeed in winning the Battle of Los Angeles tournament two years in a row.

Winning BOLA 2 years in a row while being PWG Champ is gonna be crazy. https://t.co/USOSuTqmFa — Daniel Garcia (@GarciaWrestling) December 8, 2022

Daniel Garcia is the current PWG World Champion and has held the title for over 220 days.

Here is the updated list of entrants for the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament:

Michael Oku Shun Skywalker Masha Slamovich Mike Bailey Komander Alex Shelley Jonathan Gresham Aramis Titus Alexander Jordynne Grace Lio Rush Black Taurus Latigo Daniel Garcia

The tournament is scheduled for January 7th & January 8th at The Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California.

PWG Battle of Los Angeles has been an annual event since 2005 with the exception of 2020 and 2021 due to Covid.

PWMania will provide updates on more entrants to the 2023 PWG Battle of Los Angeles Tournament as they become available.