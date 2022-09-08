Daniel Garcia Crowned ROH Pure Champion on AEW Dynamite

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship. Garcia triumphed in the match without receiving any assistance from Chris Jericho or the Jericho Appreciation Society of any kind.
When Yuta punched Garcia, the referee warned him because he had used a closed fist to throw the punch, which is against the rules. A few moments later, Garcia escaped a submission attempt and immediately put Yuta in the Dragon Gate submission, which eventually led to Yuta tapping out.
Following the conclusion of the match, Yuta and Garcia exchanged a handshake, and then Danielson put the belt around Garcia’s waist. Jericho walked out onto the stage with a shocked look on his face.
Click here for full AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the match:
The #ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta, representing #BlackpoolCombatClub, defends his title tonight LIVE on #AEWDynamite! Watch @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/oqms2Sf0xm
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Neither @WheelerYuta nor @GarciaWrestling relenting control in the early minutes of this title match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/itsyVgDcXZ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
#ROH Pure Champion @WheelerYuta taking control right now! It's #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/YwqQRYhJp2
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
.@GarciaWrestling with a devastating back throw off the buckle! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gLlCr5EtOt
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Huge Superplex by challenger @GarciaWrestling! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/Kfhzff7KFQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Both men digging deep in this #ROH Pure Championship match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/ltSZ8LgNnI
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
#ROH Pure Champ @WheelerYuta counters! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/wzabuBSh1e
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
#AndNEW!!! Your new #ROH Pure Champion is Buffalo's own @GarciaWrestling! What a night it's been on #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/QNyysIecZh
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022
Code of Honor observed by both @WheelerYuta and new #ROH Pure Champion @GarciaWrestling, with @bryandanielson coming in to congratulate him here on #AEWDynamite on @TBSNetwork. Meanwhile, @IAmJericho is less than impressed! pic.twitter.com/fD7kRGOorJ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022