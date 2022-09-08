Daniel Garcia Crowned ROH Pure Champion on AEW Dynamite

On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Daniel Garcia defeated Wheeler Yuta for the ROH Pure Championship. Garcia triumphed in the match without receiving any assistance from Chris Jericho or the Jericho Appreciation Society of any kind.

When Yuta punched Garcia, the referee warned him because he had used a closed fist to throw the punch, which is against the rules. A few moments later, Garcia escaped a submission attempt and immediately put Yuta in the Dragon Gate submission, which eventually led to Yuta tapping out.

Following the conclusion of the match, Yuta and Garcia exchanged a handshake, and then Danielson put the belt around Garcia’s waist. Jericho walked out onto the stage with a shocked look on his face.

Click here for full AEW Dynamite results. Here are highlights from the match:

Neither @WheelerYuta nor @GarciaWrestling relenting control in the early minutes of this title match! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/itsyVgDcXZ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

.@GarciaWrestling with a devastating back throw off the buckle! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/gLlCr5EtOt — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022