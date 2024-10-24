Daniel Garcia Discusses Wrestling Media: ‘Hating On AEW Gets Attention’

AEW star Daniel Garcia talked about the advantages and disadvantages of the wrestling industry in an interview with Uproxx.com.

“AEW’s obviously been through ups and downs over the past couple years of. Like you hear the rumors about the locker room and a lot of them are true. Like a lot of the times the locker room is going through trouble and turmoil and people are mad at each other. But, for the past year or so, I would say that we’ve been going through a really good upswing of positivity and everyone’s helping each other and it’s just a really good environment to be a part of.”

“I do think that there is a lot of positive influences in the wrestling world when it comes to wrestling media. I think Busted Open is a net positive for wrestling. But then there’s other podcasts with people who are clearly just looking for clicks. Hating on AEW is a very popular thing and it gets people a lot of attention. And I feel like a lot of these things come from people who retired their jerseys. We never hung it in the rafters and we don’t even remember what their number was on their jerseys. A lot of those people are trying to get a new career off hating on AEW and hating on people who are trying to be successful. And it’s just, it’s sad to see, I hope I never have to go through that when I’m older.”