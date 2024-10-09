Daniel Garcia Reveals He Has Re-Signed With AEW

This week’s Title Tuesday episode of AEW Dynamite saw Daniel Garcia address the fans and reveal that he has re-signed with the company. Garcia stated he would stay where the best wrestlers are and put all the champions in the company on notice as he is looking to win gold.

There is no word yet on who Garcia will be facing at WrestleDream or if he will have a match on the show, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.

.@GarciaWrestling IS STAYING WHERE THE BEST WRESTLE, @AEW!#AEWDynamite Title Tuesday is LIVE on TBS pic.twitter.com/qiUXpEtNpy — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) October 9, 2024