Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong Announced For Tonight’s AEW Dynamite

You can officially pencil in a new match for tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS.

Ahead of tonight’s installment of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, which emanates from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as the “go-home show” for Sunday’s AEW Double Or Nothing 2023 pay-per-view, a new match has been announced.

Tony Khan has confirmed the addition of an exciting singles bout pitting Daniel Garcia one-on-one against newcomer to the promotion, Roderick Strong.

“TONIGHT [in] Las Vegas, Wednesday Night AEW Dynamite [will feature] Daniel Garcia vs. Roderick Strong,” he wrote. “After a huge win in the Falls Count Anywhere Match vs Chris Jericho last week, Roderick Strong returns to the ring TONIGHT to fight Daniel Garcia one-on-one & the JAS will be banned from ringside!”

