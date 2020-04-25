Daniel Video Comments On Smackdown Debut, Tag Team Division Updates

– The Forgotten Sons’ Wesley Blake, Jaxson Ryker and Steve Cutler continued to insert themselves into the SmackDown Tag Team Titles picture on this week’s show. As seen below, the opening segment ended with The Forgotten Sons interrupting Lucha House Party, The Miz and John Morrison, and champions The New Day to deliver a beatdown and stand tall over the champs. SmackDown also featured an upset this week as Lince Dorado and Gran Metalik defeated Miz and Morrison.

– WWE NXT Superstar Daniel Vidot made his main roster debut during this week’s SmackDown on FOX, losing a squash match to Sheamus. Video from the match can be seen below. Vidot, a former Australian rugby player was signed by WWE in May 2018, has rarely been used in NXT and apparently spent some time on the shelf, but once had his supporters within the company. He took to Twitter last night and commented on the blue brand debut.

“When people tell you it can’t be done, do it. SMACKDOWN debut – 4.24.2020 #blessed #Smackdown #WWE @wwe @WWEonFOX,” he wrote in the tweet that can also be seen below.