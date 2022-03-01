Danny Burch Gives Update On His Status, Calls Out Top AEW Star

Former WWE NXT Superstar Danny Burch (Martin Stone) took to Twitter this week and issued a message to the pro wrestling world.

As noted before, Burch was among the WWE talents released on January 5 due to budget cuts. He was originally signed to a WWE developmental deal from late 2011 – April 2014, but then later returned in July 2015 and worked with the company on the main NXT brand and NXT UK until his release. Burch, who turned 40 on New Year’s Eve, left the company as a one-time former NXT Tag Team Champion.

Burch suffered a shoulder injury in March 2021, which led to WWE vacating the NXT Tag Team Titles while he and Oney Lorcan were champions. He returned in August 2021, and wrestled one match before disappearing from the storylines again. Burch has been out of action since then with another injury, but details were never confirmed.

In an update, Burch first posted a promo he filmed by himself and captioned it with, “When creative doesn’t script you!” You can view that promo in the YouTube video below.

Burch then said he will be back in action in 2-3 months, and he wants AEW/NJPW star Jon Moxley.

“2/3 months I’m back…give me JON MOXLEY,” Burch wrote.

Burch then lashed out on how everyone forgot who he is, and how he was before he went to the “Triple H approved” NXT. Burch said he was British Wrestling before anyone else, and he will remind everyone once he’s medically cleared to compete.

“Everyone has forgotten just who in the fuck I am! They forgot before I went to the ‘hunter approved’ NXT I showed everyone who I was! I was British wrestling before all your new favourites and big strong boi’s came about! Once I’m cleared I’ll show you all again!!!,” he wrote.

Burch posted a follow-up tweet and said he’s coming for what’s his. He noted that he’s been a “good soldier” and kept his mouth shut when he had to “carry absolute shit through a match” and come back through the curtain and “be grateful for the opportunity.”

He wrote, “I’ve been the good soldier and kept my mouth shut and done my job when I’ve had to carry absolute shit through a match, come back through the curtain and ‘be grateful for the opportunity’ fuck all that bollocks now! I’m coming for what’s mine!”

Burch then responded to a report that said he took shots at Triple H. Burch insisted he did not lash out at Triple H as the NXT brand did more for his career than anything else has.

“No lashing out at triple H at all! The black and gold nxt did more for my career than anything I’ve ever been involved in!,” he wrote.

He later added, “Danny Burch was a name I didn’t choose”

There’s no word on when Burch will be cleared, or if he has any interest from AEW or Impact Wrestling. He re-tweets various promotions as a wrestling fan, and has given recent praise to AEW, Impact and others. Burch is taking certain bookings via theguvnormartinstone@gmail.com.

Stay tuned for more on Burch. You can see his full tweets below:

Whoever wants to book me

