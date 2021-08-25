Danny Burch Returns On WWE NXT

Danny Burch has returned to WWE NXT.

Tonight’s opening bout on the post-Takeover 36 edition of NXT saw Ridge Holland defeat Timothy Thatcher in singles action. After the match, Tommaso Ciampa came in to check on Thatcher but Holland pushed him away. This led to Holland and Dunne brawling with Ciampa and Thatcher until Burch and Oney Lorcan, who had missed the past few NXT TV episodes, made the save.

Dunne, Holland, Burch and Lorcan ended up taking out Ciampa and Thatcher. WWE apparently did an injury angle here with Thatcher, which would be a way to temporarily write him off TV. The segment ended with Dunne, Holland, Burch and Lorcan standing tall together on the stage as Ciampa tended to Thatcher at ringside after Holland jabbed Thatcher in the throat with the weapon he carries.

Burch had been out of action since he and Lorcan retained the NXT Tag Team Titles over Finn Balor and Karrion Kross on the March 17 NXT TV episode. Burch suffered a separated shoulder in that match, when he and Lorcan took a double suplex from Kross, and was forced to go on the shelf. The NXT Tag Team Titles were then declared vacant until current champions MSK won them in a Triple Threat at “Takeover: Stand and Deliver” Night 1 on April 7.

Stay tuned for more. Below are several shots from tonight’s match and post-match angle on NXT TV:

Make that TWO impressive victories in 48 hours for @RidgeWWE. You can't deny how dominant this man is. #WWENXT @NXTCiampa pic.twitter.com/26JkgRLz5U — WWE (@WWE) August 25, 2021