Danny Limelight Announces That He Has The CoronaVirus

AEW talent Danny Limelight has tested positive for COVID-19. Limelight took to Twitter this afternoon and revealed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.

“Tested positive for COVID [woozy face emoji] On the road to getting better now. Stay safe everyone,” he wrote.

Limelight started working AEW Dark tapings back in October, and finally won his first match on the January 5 show, a win over Fuego del Sol. He made his Dynamite debut on Night 2 of the New Year’s Smash event in January, teaming with Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison for a six-man loss to AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and Impact World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers. Limelight last worked the AEW Dark episode on February 2, teaming with Ryzin for a loss to The Acclaimed.

Limelight is not currently signed to a contract with AEW.