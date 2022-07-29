Dante Martin Injured During AEW Fight for The Fallen Dynamite

On Wednesday night’s Fight for The Fallen episode of AEW Dynamite, Dante Martin reportedly suffered an injury.

Martin lost to Sammy Guevara at Fight for The Fallen in a match that lasted about 9 minutes. Martin reportedly hurt his knee during the fight, according to a recent report from PWInsider.

Following Wednesday night’s match, Martin was able to get around on crutches backstage at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts. After Dynamite, he was seen using crutches at the talent hotel.

The extent of the injury and whether Martin will miss any ring time is still unknown.

After losing to Lee Moriarty on the Fyter Fest Night 2 episode of AEW Rampage on July 22, Martin lost against Guevara. Tay Conti, Guevara’s real-life fiancée, joined him for the Dynamite match Wednesday night, while Martin brought Skye Blue, his real-life girlfriend.

Dante Martin’s brother and fellow Top Flight tag team member Darius Martin is currently out due to injuries sustained in a “really nasty” car accident in late April or early May. It was said that he would be sidelined for 6–9 months. AEW officials expressed hope that he would return to the ring by the end of 2022, but they cautioned that this was not a given. Darius hasn’t competed since mid-April, teaming with Dante, The Hardys and Frankie Kazarian for a 10-man win over Private Party, Max Caster, The Blade and Angelico on AEW Dark.

As of this writing, Dante has not made any public comments regarding the injuries from Wednesday night, but we will keep you informed.