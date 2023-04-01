Dante Martin Injured During ROH Supercard Of Honor, Video And Off-Camera Notes

AEW star Dante Martin of Top Flight suffered what appeared to be a broken leg during The Reach for The Sky Ladder Match at tonight’s ROH Supercard of Honor pay-per-view in Los Angeles.

At one point, Martin and Penta El Zero M were fighting on top of a ladder when Penta knocked a Destroyer off the ladder bridge below, sending them crashing through stacked tables on the floor.

Martin’s ankle/lower leg appeared to snap, similar to what happened to Sid Vicious years ago in WCW. Martin appeared to be in pain and was immediately attended to by officials and medics.

Martin was stretchered away from the ring area and appeared to be in significant pain, according to fans in attendance.

Here are clips from the injury: