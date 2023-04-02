Dante Martin Released From Hospital Following ROH Supercard Of Honor Injury

As PWMania.com previously reported, Dante Martin suffered an injury during the Reach for the Sky ladder match at Friday’s ROH Supercard of Honor event.

He appeared to have suffered a bad foot/ankle injury while attempting to take a Penta El Zero Miedo destroyer off a ladder through multiple tables. Following the incident, he was rushed to the hospital.

Martin announced his release from the hospital early Sunday morning. He also thanked the AEW medical staff, but did not reveal the nature of his injury or how long he will be out of commission.

AEW President Tony Khan stated at the post-event press conference that while Martin will be out of action for a while, he will remain with AEW/ROH for a long time.

We wish Martin a speedy recovery.