Darby Allin Addresses His Storyline With Sting

In an interview with Forbes.com, Darby Allin commented on his storyline with Sting in AEW:

“The whole time I was sitting in the rafters, I didn’t know I was alluding to anything. There’s nothing as big as having ‘The Ball’ [handed] to me than having someone of Sting’s caliber come in and you’re in charge of helping to write that story of his debut. It doesn’t get any bigger than that. I take that very, very seriously so I was like, ‘It’s business time.’ I’ve gotten some advice from [Sting]. He’s seen some of the videos I’ve done, and he’s a big admirer of those. He can be in the game for however long he’s been in the game and constantly keep people intrigued. So if you could pick his brain on that, that would be the No. 1 thing. Because he’s in a league of his own with that mystery and everything he controls. He controls the audience. When he walked out there and I’m just laying in that ring, and the music starts, I haven’t had a feeling like that in wrestling as long as I’ve been doing it…there’s nothing that topped that. That was like an out of body experience.”