Darby Allin Addresses Jackass Movie Rumors, Reflects On Filming Stunt With Steve-O

Darby Allin is good on a skateboard.

So is Steve-O.

Naturally, they make for a good fit together to film some content.

And that’s exactly what they did.

The AEW pillar recently spoke with Fightful and addressed rumors of shooting content for the Jackass movie, his relationship and stunt work with Steve-O and more.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where he touches on these topics with his thoughts.

On Jackass movie rumors and a stunt he filmed with Steve-O: “I was filming with Steve-O. Remember that skit where I was in a body bag and I went down this drop-in and right into flat. Yeah, so Steve-O was video taping that and he sent it to (Johnny) Knoxville and (Jeff) Tremaine, he was like, ‘Yo, we gotta get this guy in the new movie.’ By then all contracts had already settled and everything like that. I told them, ‘Yo, I’ll do it for free. I just want to have fun.’ So I guess that’s where it stemmed from. People probably think just hanging out with Steve-O, it’s automatically gonna be in Jackass type deal. But it was fun. Maybe it’s a good thing I wasn’t in the movie.”

On an idea he had for a Jackass stunt: “I had this idea, There’s this thing called the Mega Ramp, it’s at Bob Burnquist’s house. It has the biggest gap, like ramp. I pitched to Steve-O, ‘Put me in a body bag, duct tape me to a skateboard and send me down that.’ I was gonna do the jump for the movie. That was my stunt I had planned for Jackass 4. Maybe it’s a good thing that didn’t happen because who knows how that would have panned out.”

Check out the complete interview at Fightful.com.