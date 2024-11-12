Darby Allin Addresses What He Said About The Term “Superstar” Being “Stupid”

AEW star Darby Allin made a statement last week expressing his opinion that the term “superstar” is incredibly dumb.

Allin addressed his comments during an appearance with The Ethan, Lou, and Large Dave Show.

He said, “The thing is with me and wrestling, I’m a big wrestling fan, don’t get me wrong, but my life does not begin and end with wrestling. I have so many outside hobbies and goals that I want to achieve in life. This whole thing with AEW vs. WWE, I do not care. I’m so living in my own world. I don’t even have a TV at my house. I have 14 acres in Georgia. (I don’t have a couch), I think it promotes laziness. I’m always jumping four wheelers, jumping cars, blowing things out of the backyard. I live in my own little world and I love it like that.”

“The thing with the superstar term is, when you think of, ‘Hey, I’m a superstar,’ you’re pretty much telling your fans that you’re better than them and you’re way above them. I feel like there is a way to inspire people and be like, ‘I’m just like you, but if you believe in yourself you can make it too.’ I think a lot of people should have more self confidence and respect for themselves to not praise false idols. ‘All hail Tom Cruise.’ It’s a really random analogy. Just have some self respect. You can do something with your life too. We’re all born on this earth and have the same path. Why is someone else able to achieve something that you’re not? I never understood that. ‘That guy deserved something, not me.’ Why don’t you deserve that? I think a lot of people just don’t have the confidence and they are born into this where they see people through the TV and they don’t know how to get to that world.”

(quotes courtesy of Jeremy Lambert)