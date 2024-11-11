Darby Allin Believes The Term “Superstar” For Wrestlers Is “Stupid”

AEW star Darby Allin talked about the term “superstar” being used for wrestlers in an interview with A Meal & A Match.

“That’s why with wrestling, I think being a spokesperson for the younger kids, they can see me and relate. I’m not just coming into AEW and being like, ‘Yo, everything’s perfect, I’m a superstar.’ Superstar is just such a stupid term. We’re like, ‘You’re down here, we’re up here, we’re superstars. I’m one of you who just made it, you know what I mean, and you can make it too.’”

Allin also commented on how he recovers from matches:

“My whole downstairs is like a laboratory. I’m friends with DDP, and he’s got all this state of the art, like, physical recovery stuff at his house, and so I’ll go up and try it out. Now, like I’ve got two ice baths at my house, I’ve got saunas, I’ve got breathing machines, I’ve got everything, because I want to be like crazy for as long as possible.”

